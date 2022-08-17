Gwinn man sentenced: full press release

MARQUETTE, MI – Michael Joshua Lamb, 45, of Gwinn, was sentenced to prison with the Michigan Department of Corrections on July 28, 2022. On June 24, 2022, he was found guilty by a jury of two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – 3rd Degree. He was subsequently sentenced in the 25th Circuit Court by the Hon. Roy D. Gotham to serve 3-15 years in prison on each case. Both sentences will run concurrently with each other, and he will not be eligible for parole until April 4, 2025. He is also required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry for the rest of his life.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin, who prosecuted the defendant, stated, “The defendant took advantage of an unconscious young woman and sexually assaulted her while she was unable to consent or defend herself. He will now spend years paying the penalty for violating her dignity. No woman should ever have to be worried what will happen to her when she falls asleep. I commend the survivor in this case for persevering throughout the pendency of this case, standing up for herself, and fighting to ensure that he was held accountable for what he did to her that night.”

This case was investigated by the Chief Brian Kjellin of the Forsyth Police Department.