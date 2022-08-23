Escanaba road closure: full press release

ESCANABA – Tuesday and Wednesday, August 23 and 24, 2022

the 300 block of South 14th Street will be closed to all traffic.

This road closure is due to lead service line replacements. The city will be conducting work in this area.

No disruption to potable water service to adjacent costumers is expected.

Please expect some delays and slow down near this work.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906-786-3291