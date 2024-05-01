Hancock Plans to Hire a Intern for the City Office this Summer

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The city of Hancock has a full-time summer internship available. The city of Hancock seeks a highly motivated and qualified individual to assist the city’s staff with a broad range of duties. Including helping accounts payable/receivable, helping customers with cash receipts, records retention, and helping at summer events. The city does ask the candidate to know Microsoft Office Suite. Those interested in working with the city of Hancock this summer as a full-time intern should direct questions to City Manager Mary Babcock. Contact the city by phone at 906 482 2720.

