Motorcyclist leads police on chase through Marquette County

21 hours ago Jessica Potila

A motorcyclist has been arrested following a Monday evening police pursuit that began in Ishpeming and came to a stop in Skandia.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Ishpeming police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a black Kawasaki motorcycle near the intersection of jasper street and summit street within Ishpeming city limits.

The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and instead drove away at an accelerated speed.

Police pursued the driver through Negaunee, to County Road 480, and then to M-553.

The 23-year-old Champion man who was operating the motorcycle finally pulled over and came to a stop on M-94 near Engman Lake Road in Skandia.

The motorcyclist faces multiple charges, including four felony counts of fourth degree fleeing a police officer. Each of those counts carries a potential two-year sentence.

He has also been charged with reckless driving, operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance. 

Ishpeming police were assisted by Negaunee Police Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Chocolay Township Police department and Forsyth Township Police Department.

Police are not releasing the name of the motorcyclist until after his arraignment.

