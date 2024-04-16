More Stories

A Menominee man convicted of his eighth drunk driving offense will serve time in prison.

Robert Wayne Thyrion, 60, was sentenced to two to five years in prison during an April 12 court hearing.

“Mr. Thyrion now has eight felony convictions and 19 misdemeanor convictions in a 40-year history of uninterrupted criminal behavior. What do you do with a man who has been sentenced to prison four times already,” Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg said.

It was a busy day in court for Rogg who also secured a prison sentence for another man on April 12.

Charles Ronald Schultz, 39, of Marinette, Wisconsin was sentenced to 23 months to five years in prison for probation violations arising out of his underlying conviction for bringing contraband into jail and assault of a jail employee. Rogg described Schultz as a habitual criminal with 23 misdemeanor convictions.

“Mr. Schultz’ sentence now needed to finally reflect the reality that he will not change his criminal behavior,” Rogg said.