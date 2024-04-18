Man charged in sextortion scheme that resulted in death

A South Carolina man who allegedly pretended to be a teenage girl online has been charged in a sextortion case that prosecutors say resulted in his Michigan victim committing suicide.

Glenn Daeward Boyd, 35, was charged in a seven-count indictment, alleging he engaged in attempted extortion, stalking, and five counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Boyd and a Kent County man met on the dating website Plenty of Fish Aug. 2 of last year.

Prosecutors allege that Boyd operated a Plenty of Fish profile under the username “JadWetWet06” and when chatting with the Michigan victim portrayed “Jad” as an 18-year-old girl.

Shortly after sending the image and while maintaining the Jad persona, Boyd allegedly told the Michigan man that the girl was only 15-years-old. Boyd then imitated the pretend teen’s grandparents and threatened to expose the Michigan man as a pedophile to his family, friends and police unless he sent money.

On Aug. 4, Boyd allegedly posted on the Facebook profiles of the victim’s friends and family members, indicating that the Kent County man was a pedophile.

The Michigan victim committed suicide that same day.

U.S Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said there has been a startling increase in the number of extortion crimes that result in the victim’s death.

“I strongly urge everyone who carries a device or is active online to remain aware that criminals constantly troll the internet and social media, to not assume people are who they say they are, and to know that if you make a mistake, law enforcement is eager and ready to help,” Totten said.