Ishpeming man sentenced in CSA case

MARQUETTE, MI – Stephen Johnson, 55, of Ishpeming, has been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison being found guilty of 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct and 2 counts of child abuse.

On June 9th, 2022, a Jury found Johnson guilty on one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct – 1st Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct – 2nd Degree, Child Abuse – 2nd Degree, and Child Abuse – 3rd Degree.

Johnson was sentenced in the 25th Circuit Court by the Hon. Roy D. Gotham to serve 10-30 years, 10-15 years, 5-10 years, and 1-2 years in prison for each conviction respectively.

Johnson will not be eligible for parole until 2032, and must register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for life. He will also be subject to lifetime electronic GPS monitoring.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – STEPHEN JOHNSON SENT TO PRISON