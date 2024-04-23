Ely Township man receives second conviction for sexually assaulting child under 13-years-old

A 74-year-old Ely Township man has been convicted for the second time of criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13-years-old.

A Marquette County jury found Bruce Ilves guilty of criminal sexual conduct second-degree April 18 following a three day trial.

Ilves was also convicted of sexually assaulting a child younger than 13-years-old in 2003.

That victim testified in the most recent trial regarding the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Ilves.

Ilves faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison with a mandatory five-year minimum sentence due to his prior conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 9.

Marquette County Assistant Prosecutor Jill Hoffman prosecuted the case which was investigated by detective Jason Hart of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.