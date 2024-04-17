Champion motorcyclist charged in police pursuit named

2 days ago Jessica Potila

The 23-year-old champion motorcyclist who allegedly led police on a multijurisdictional pursuit from Ishpeming to Skandia Monday evening appeared in court this morning.

Hunter Prisk faces multiple charges including four felony counts of fourth degree fleeing a police officer. Each of those counts carries a potential two year sentence.

Prisk allegedly fled Ishpeming police when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop of his motorcycle in the town.

He has also been charged with reckless driving, operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

