U.S. News Ranks Houghton Central High School 33rd in Michigan
U.S. News ranks Houghton Central High School as a top 50 school in Michigan. In U.S. News’s recent high school rankings publication for 2024, Houghton Central High School scored 93.37 out of 100. Earning the school a ranking among the top 50 in the state and one of few north of Grand Rapids. Houghton Central High School ranks 33rd in the state and among the top 1,200 in the country. Superintendent Anders Hill says that High School Principal Tiffany Scullion’s leadership and the school’s dedicated staff build a foundation for education at the secondary level that district leadership is proud to share. learn more about Houghton Central High School here.