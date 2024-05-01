Michigan Tech Names Andrew Barnard as the New Vice President for Research
Michigan Technological University names a new vice president for research. Andrew Barnard has been selected to join the university leadership team in charge of research at the university. Barnard currently serves Penn State University as a professor and director of the Graduate Program in Acoustics. Provost and Senior Vice Resident of Academics Affairs Andrew Stoer says that Barnard will take on the vice president of research role effective July 1st, after an extensive national search by the university’s search committee. University President Richard Koubek adds that he’s delighted to welcome Barnard back to campus, with new experiences to add to the University. Barnard previously worked for Michigan Tech as an associate professor of mechanical engineering and as director for the Great Lakes Research Center before leaving to join the Penn State College of Engineering. Barnard says he’s thrilled to return to Michigan Tech and hopes to continue the university and previous vice president David Reed’s path as a leader for university research. Reed, who plans to retire in June, held the Vice President for research position since 2001.