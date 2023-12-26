Highschool Bowling Scores

1 day ago Trevor Freeman

To start things off, Ishpeming boys and girls took on Gladstone with Ishpeming bulldozing the Braves with a final combined score of 70- 10, Hematite’s. Moving to Calumet against Westwood, the Calumet boys team won, 28.5-11.5 but the Westwood girls got straight to business, outscoring Calumet 37-3. To finish the first shift, we had Escanaba and Marquette getting into it with the Eskimo boys beating Marquette 28.5-11.5 and the Eskimo girls beating Marquette 35-5. 

The second shift was a little bit closer than the first shift with the Menominee girls letting this one slip away 17.5-22.5 against the Lanse ladies. The Lanse boys came to play outscoring the Maroons 31-9. 

 If you would like to go support and watch these kids do what they love they will be playing again on January 6th in Menominee with the first shift starting at 11am. 

