‘Angry Bear’ returns to downtown Marquette

There is no need to break out the bear spray if you plan to attend this uniquely named festival.

The Festival of the Angry Bear is returning to Marquette this weekend.

Festival goers can leave their bear spray and picnic baskets at home because there will be no angry grizzlies in attendance and it does not take place at a national park.

Ore Dock Brewing Company hosts the Festival of the Angry Bear, which has been an annual spring tradition in downtown Marquette for a decade.

The celebration draws thousands of visitors who gather to ‘wake the bear’ and ‘shed their winter fur,’ according to event organizers.

Spring Street will be electrified by live music, food trucks, games costumes and beer kegs.

The Ore Dock will offer more than 30 taps of Lake Superior sourced craft beer, cocktail-inspired hard seltzer, and a variety of non-alcoholic craft beverages.

The festival is free to attend for guests, who must be 21 or older.

The event will take place come rain, snow, or shine.

For more information visit oredockbrewing.com/angrybear