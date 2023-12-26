Ishpeming Structure Fire Ignited by Candle

Firefighters were successful in knocking out a structure fire at a downtown Ishpeming residence over the holiday weekend. At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Ishpeming Fire Department was dispatched to a two-story home at 618 North Third Street.

Upon arrival, the firefighters witnessed light smoke emanating from an upstairs window of the home. When they entered the building, firefighters discovered a burning mattress in a second story bedroom. They attacked the fire which they were able to prevent from spreading to other rooms in the home. Crews then vented the structure which sustained moderate smoke and water damage.

Investigation determined the cause of the fire to be improper use of a candle. Although the home was occupied at the time of the fire, all residents were able to escape. No firefighters were injured as a result of the fire. Pigs-N-Heat and the Red Cross will assist the residents.