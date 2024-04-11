Marquette Fourth of July celebration planned

The Marquette Fourth of July Committee is not wasting any time planning this year’s celebration of our national independence.

Organizers have released a schedule of events that includes food, fun, fireworks and not just one but two parades.

The Marquette Exchange Club will host a food fest at Mattson Lower Harbor Park July 3 and July 4 from noon until 10 p.m. both days.

A boat parade will take place July 3 at 9 p.m. at the Lower Harbor.

The wildly popular Marquette fireworks display will blast off at dusk on July 3, also at the Lower Harbor.

The Kiwanis Fourth of July parade will float through town on the national holiday from the intersection of West Washington and McClellan Streets.

Find more information at marquettefourth.com.