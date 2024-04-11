Marquette Fourth of July celebration planned

1 day ago Jessica Potila

The Marquette Fourth of July Committee is not wasting any time planning this year’s celebration of our national independence.

Organizers have released a schedule of events that includes food, fun, fireworks and not just one but two parades. 

The Marquette Exchange Club will host a food fest at Mattson Lower Harbor Park July 3 and July 4 from noon until 10 p.m. both days.

A boat parade will take place July 3 at 9 p.m. at the Lower Harbor. 

The wildly popular Marquette fireworks display will blast off at dusk on July 3, also at the Lower Harbor.

The Kiwanis Fourth of July parade will float through town on the national holiday from the intersection of West Washington and McClellan Streets. 

Find more information at marquettefourth.com. 

More Stories

New website to help Michigan business owners

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Sault nurses file charges against hospital, will strike on Monday

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Sex trafficker gets sentenced to years

2 days ago Jessica Potila

‘Angry Bear’ returns to downtown Marquette

2 days ago Jessica Potila

Earth Day event in Marquette

2 days ago Jessica Potila

Man charged with threatening Upper Peninsula prosecuting attorney

2 days ago Jessica Potila

You may have missed

New website to help Michigan business owners

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Sault nurses file charges against hospital, will strike on Monday

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Marquette Fourth of July celebration planned

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Sex trafficker gets sentenced to years

2 days ago Jessica Potila

‘Angry Bear’ returns to downtown Marquette

2 days ago Jessica Potila