Empty the Shelters Adoption Event at UPAWS

If you have room in your home and more importantly your heart to adopt a pet, you may want to check out the Empty the Shelters Adoption Event beginning tomorrow at UPAWS.

From May 1 to May 15 dogs and cats who are one year or older and smaller critters of all ages will be available for adoption at a reduced rate.

Adoption fees for dogs will range from no money at all to $50. Cat adoptions will cost between zero and $25, and smaller animals such as birds, bunnies and goldfish will be available for no cost up to $10.

Empty the Shelters is an online event so photos of the available pets and some information about them will be posted on the UPAWS website along with their qualifying pet discount rates.

If you think one of these beautiful animals is the right fit for you, just fill out an adoption interest form on the UPAWS website where you can also pre schedule an appointment to meet your chosen pet at the shelter.

All adoptions include spay or neuter services, vaccines, a health check, and microchip.

UPAWS is located at 815 South State Highway M553 in Gwinn.

For more information visit UPAWS.org.