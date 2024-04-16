More Stories

Let your imagination loose and channel your inner nerd at “RETURN of the BAY-CON” in Escanaba on Saturday.

The pop culture celebration features cosplay, live music, celebrity guests and more than 135 toy, video game and art vendors.

Guests will also have an opportunity to test their knowledge of Nerdology Trivia.

Celebrity voice actors will be in attendance, including American Dad voice actor Rachael Macfarlane, sister of Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane.

BAY-CON is a fundraiser for student organizations and athletic teams at Bay College.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at the Bay College campus in Escanaba.

Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5 for attendees 10 years and older.