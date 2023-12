In the spirit of holiday fun, we at ABC 10 News are pleased to share with you a skit we put together called “Studio Santa.” we filmed this in our news studio and enjoyed shopping for some of the props at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in downtown Ishpeming. We thank Yamaha of Ishpeming for allowing us to film part of the skit at their shop and with the use of one of their snowmobiles. We hope you will enjoy this gift of jovial entertainment.

