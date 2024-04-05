World record holding bicyclist to speak in Marquette

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

A Guinness Book world record holder who also happens to be a Marquette resident will speak at the Marquette Regional History Center this month.

Bruce Closser will tell his tale of becoming the oldest person to cross America on bicycle, a feat he completed last August at 78 years and 276 days old.

Closser will share stories and photos of his 4,200 mile journey on the Transamerica Bicycle Trail when he visits the center Wednesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free with a $5 suggested donation.

For more information visit marquettehistory.org or call 906-226-3571.

More Stories

Cinnamon containing elevated lead levels sold in Michigan stores

7 hours ago Jessica Potila

Students are Set to Take the Lead at the Michigan Tech Video Game Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Oak trees will soon be at risk for disease

3 days ago Jessica Potila

Police pursuit ends when teen driver crashes into trees

3 days ago Jessica Potila

Blizzard warnings issued for several U.P. counties

3 days ago Jessica Potila

KISMA Hopes to Use a Student’s Work on Fungus to Fight Back Invasive Buckthorn

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

World record holding bicyclist to speak in Marquette

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Cinnamon containing elevated lead levels sold in Michigan stores

7 hours ago Jessica Potila

Students are Set to Take the Lead at the Michigan Tech Video Game Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Oak trees will soon be at risk for disease

3 days ago Jessica Potila

Police pursuit ends when teen driver crashes into trees

3 days ago Jessica Potila