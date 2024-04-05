World record holding bicyclist to speak in Marquette

A Guinness Book world record holder who also happens to be a Marquette resident will speak at the Marquette Regional History Center this month.

Bruce Closser will tell his tale of becoming the oldest person to cross America on bicycle, a feat he completed last August at 78 years and 276 days old.

Closser will share stories and photos of his 4,200 mile journey on the Transamerica Bicycle Trail when he visits the center Wednesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free with a $5 suggested donation.

For more information visit marquettehistory.org or call 906-226-3571.