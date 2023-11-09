Suicide prevention training offered at the L’anse Masonic Lodge

In 2021 1,500 people committed suicide in Michigan. According to the most recent statistical information made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

That same year, the United States saw 1.7 million suicide attempts.

While it may not be possible to prevent all of these tragedies, there are measures we can take to recognize when someone may be considering suicide and ways we can offer to help. Free suicide prevention training called Question, Persuade, and Refer, or QPR, will be held in L’Anse later this month. The event is being hosted by Copper Shores Outreach & Education in conjunction with the Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds.

The QPR Training will teach people to be a “gatekeeper”, or someone in a position to recognize a crisis and warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide.

Those trained in QPR learn how to recognize these warning signs and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.

The suicide prevention training will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 6:00 P.M. at the L’Anse Masonic Lodge. It is expected to last about 90 minutes and is open to anyone in the community over the age of 16. Refreshments will be served and there is a maximum limit of 30 people who can take part in the training, therefore an RSVP is required.

To register email lsimpson@coppershores.org or call 906-482-9077