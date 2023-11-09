Former Michigan priest was sentenced for sexual abuse

Timothy Crowley, sexually abused a child three decades ago, while he was assigned to St. Thomas Rectory in Ann Arbor. He pled guilty in August to two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. The 74 year old Crowley was originally charged with four felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and four felony counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct regarding the same victim.

In addition to serving time in jail, Crowley was also sentenced to five years probation, as well as to receive sex offender treatment and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Crowley is the 9th clergyman convicted by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Investigation team.

The team has secured 20 convictions against the 9 clergymen, delivering justice for 44 survivors. 2 more charged priests await extradition from India.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said “I continue to be proud of the work my clergy abuse team is doing to obtain justice in these cases. This sentence will never erase the pain Mr. Crowley inflicted on those who trusted him, but it serves as an example of our pursuit of justice related to clergy abuse and hopefully, and provide some sense of relief to his many victims.”