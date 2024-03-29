Harmonies and homesteads: unveiling Whiskey Ryan’s musical odyssey

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Reporter Selena Potila sat down with Americana musical artist Whiskey Ryan at Smarty’s Saloon in Negaunee for an intimate conversation about his journey in music. The artist shared stories of his roots and the soul-stirring melodies that inspired his sound.

For more information about Whiskey Ryan and upcoming shows, visit his Facebook page: Official Facebook page of Whiskey Ryan

Click the video below for an interview with Whiskey Ryan

Click on the video below for Whiskey Ryan’s performance of “Nightmare Paradise”

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

