Time to reel in Michigan fishing licenses

Today may be April Fools Day, but it is no joke that fishing season will soon be underway in Michigan. Perhaps the most important item to include in a tackle box is a valid fishing license. Michigan’s new fishing license and regulation season kicks off today. The 2024 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2025.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has outlined the following 2024 fishing seasons:

The statewide trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons all open Saturday, April 27.

In Upper Peninsula waters, the walleye and northern pike seasons open Monday, May 15.

Michigan’s muskellunge possession season on all Great Lakes, inland waters, the St. Marys River, Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers opens Saturday, June 1. Catch-and-release fishing for muskellunge is open all year.

The catch-and-immediate-release season for largemouth and smallmouth bass is open all year on nearly all waters (unless otherwise closed to fishing – check the current Michigan Fishing Regulations for specifics).

The possession season for bass opens statewide Saturday, May 25, except for Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers which open Saturday, June 15.

The DNR reminds anglers to help prevent the spread of invasive species by embarking on each fishing outing with a clean boat and clean gear.

At the end of each trip clean debris and plant material from boats and trailers and drain live wells and bilges. Decontaminate waders and gear by applying a chemical disinfectant after each use, and prevent the spread of fish diseases by disposing of leftover bait in the trash.

Fishing licenses can be purchased at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses. or by downloading the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.