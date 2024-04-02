Blizzard warnings issued for several U.P. counties

Don’t let the abundance of dry grass and crunchy brown leaves at Al Quaal in Ishpeming fool you. This is not what things will look like here tomorrow, if meteorologists are correct.

While many thought the barely-there Winter of 2024 had come to an early end, it seems spring this year wants to play hide and seek under the snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Marquette and Baraga Counties from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with total snow accumulations of 8 to 27 inches.

Wind gusts are also expected to step in at as much as 45 miles per hour.

It goes without saying that travel will be very difficult if not impossible so should be restricted to emergencies only.

Al Quaal is a popular spot for families to gather with their sleds so maybe that will happen again this year, once the storm has passed.