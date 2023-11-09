Get some gals together and grab some holiday deals during downtown Houghton’s Ladies Night. The annual event is now divided over two days, Nov. 9 and 10.

Various businesses, along Sheldon Avenue, began their sales at noon and continue until 8:00 P.M.

From stylish fashions from the Red Jacket Boutique to getting your beauty on at the Citrus Salon, there are plenty of great shops getting the community ready for the holiday season.

Support your local small businesses, during this evening of fun!