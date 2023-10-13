Prudenville Stalker

A Prudenville man was arraigned on one count of stalking and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Over several years, Evan Baker, 32, is alleged to have sent hundreds of personal emails to the county administrator, unrelated to her public role or duties.

The county administrator issued correspondence to Baker in August of this year, instructing Baker to cease communications unrelated to her position.

In response, Baker allegedly sent over 50 emails that day alone.

Messages persisted up until the day of arrest, on Friday, October 6th.

