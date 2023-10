A Macomb County nursing assistant was arraigned last week on charges related to the death of a patient at the skilled nursing center at which she worked. Prosecutors allege Jessica Struhar, 26, ignored multiple standing orders in relation to a male patient’s care. The man died as a result of a choking incident at Medilodge of Richmond.

