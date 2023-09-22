Upcoming Lane Closure for the Portage Lift Bridge

Beginning Tuesday, September 26th, the northbound outside lane of the Portage Lift Bridge will be intermittently closed to vehicle traffic. The only exceptions will be between 4pm and 6pm, the peak traffic period. The northbound sidewalk will be closed with a posted pedestrian detour beginning Monday, October 2nd.

The closures are projected to be over by November 15th, 2023.

This work is a part of the $4.3 million-dollar M-DOT investment plan to replace the bridge elevators and install false decking under one bridge span. The decking work was completed earlier this year.

The repairs are to help ensure the continued safety and reliable operation of the bridge.