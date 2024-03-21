Building Trades Summer Camp accepting applications

The Upper Peninsula Construction Council is accepting applications for its Building Trades Summer Camp taking place in Iron Mountain this summer.

High school students from 14 to 17 years old can apply for the six week camp which provides an introduction to construction activities.

Accepted students are paid $12 an hour to earn while they learn at the summer camp.

Students must reside within a 45 minute drive of Iron Mountain and have reliable transportation to qualify.

Students who apply will participate in resume writing and interview skills workshops with Michigan Works. Once the workshops are complete, the students will be interviewed and finalists selected.

UPCC Executive Director Mike Smith said the Building Trades Summer Camp shows students that there are great career opportunities after high school they can achieve without going into debt.

upconstruction.org

The deadline to apply is April 26.