Gardening Conference returning to Escanaba

Registration is underway for the 24th Annual Bay De Noc Gardening Conference.

The program is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, regardless of experience, but it also qualifies for Master Gardener educational credit.

This year’s conference will feature 16 different classes regarding a variety of lawn and garden topics.

Among subjects this year are introducing native plants, safe pet gardening, small fruits, garlic, perennials, miniature conifers, maple syrup, composting and invasive species.

Attendees can participate in four classes of their choosing for a $45 fee which also includes morning refreshments and a box lunch.

Only pre-paid registrations postmarked by April 15 will be

accepted.

The gardening conference will be held at bay college on Saturday, April 27.

For a registration brochure or more information, call, text, or leave a message at 906-398-8145.