U.P. Fall Photo and Video Contest

1 hour ago Alexis Baumann

The contest started September 18, 2023, and the contest will close on November 30, 2023, at 4pm eastern time. You can submit as many photos and videos as you’d like but no watermarks are allowed in order to keep the voting anonymous. Photos and videos must have locations listed in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan from where they were taken.

More photo and video rules can be found on the U.P. Travel website of: Terms & Conditions (uptravel.com)

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners for each category get prizes of gift cards and U.P. merchandise.

Watch more here:

U.P. FALL PHOTO AND VIDEO CONTEST – YouTube

