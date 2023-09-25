Coming to Houghton on October 14th is the Halloweenie Run!

This event starts at 4:00p.m. with the dog parade around a one block radius to show off the great Halloween costumes they are in! The biggest question is who will take the title for best dressed?!

The main event will consist of 4 heats:

1.) Dachshunds

2.) Non-dachshund small breeds (less than 20 pounds)

3.) Mid-sized breeds (20-49 pounds)

4.) Large breeds (50 pounds or greater)

The Events proceeds will go towards the Copper Country Humane Society and will be sponsored by Citrus Salon and The City of Houghton. The Halloweenie Race will take place during the Treat Street in Houghton. Shelden Ave will be temporarily blocked off for trick or treating at businesses for the children. To sign up or learn more, visit here: Upper Peninsula Halloweenie Race | Visit Keweenaw Watch here also: Upcoming U.P. Halloweenie Run – YouTube