A John Denver tribute show is coming to the Upper Peninsula in December. “A Rocky Mountain Christmas,” will take place on Saturday, December 10 at Island Resort and Casino.

John Denver’s greatest hits will be performed by Jim Curry, a lifelong John Denver fan who was selected to sing as the voice of John Denver in a made for television movie about the late singer’s life.

