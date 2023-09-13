Michigan Tech Alumni Help the University Continue to Bring In International Students

The Parade of Nations will put Michigan Tech University’s international community on full display this weekend. Michigan Tech’s international students are mostly enrolled as graduate students. Associate Dean of Students, Kellie Raffaelli, says that the school’s best recruiters of international students are its alumni, who are family and friends of those traveling to the Keweenaw Peninsula.

“Before the pandemic, we used to do a lot of travel internationally to recruit potential students. The landscape of that has changed since the pandemic, so a lot of virtual fairs and outreach. But really our strongest recruitment tool is our reputation and the care and service that our international students get while they attend. And they share that with their friends and family.” – Kellie Raffaelli, Associate Dean of Students

The university has found that in recent years before settling into the United States, many students have completed undergraduate studies in countries besides their home country. International students often come from more affluent financial situations, but Michigan Tech says that is also changing.

“Many of our students are coming, and they have the right amount of money to come. But they have to work jobs, and really they struggle. So I think with the access to the internet becomes more accessible around the world. We will have a real diverse group of students, both financially and culturally.” – Kellie Raffaelli

Michigan Tech proudly celebrates the school’s international community. Many of the school’s top researchers, faculty, and influential alumni come hundreds of thousands of miles to the remote, winter town of Houghton. Join the university on Saturday at the Parade of Nations to celebrate students and the Keweenaw’s rich immigrant history by raising a country flag or watching the parade floats travel through downtown. The parade will start at Quincy Green in Hancock at 11 a.m. Followed by the multicultural festival at noon, at the Dee Stadium.

Listen to Copper Country Today from our friends at Keweenaw Report to learn more about Michigan Tech’s international students from last week’s episode with Associate Dean of Students, Kellie Raffaelli, and Senior Administrative Aide, Mariana Nakashima.