M-123 lane closure starts next week

14 hours ago Jessica Potila

M–123 will be temporarily reduced to one lane of traffic on a section of Luce County roadway near Newberry due to construction beginning Monday, April 29.

Michigan Department of Transportation plans to replace a culvert over Otto/Brant creek.

The two-million-dollar project includes scour countermeasures, riprap, guardrail, signs, and approach work. This will be followed by shoulder rebuilding, removal of a temporary bypass road and restoration work.

The singular lane of alternating traffic will be maintained on M–123 through the use traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 11 feet will be in place during construction.

The project is expected to increase safety for motorists and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials anticipate the culvert project will be complete by Monday, June 7.

 

