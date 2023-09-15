Cheboygan Lock and Dam – Reopened

The Michigan DNR reopened the Cheboygan Lock and Dam after 2 days of shutting down. The Lock and Dam is located in Cheboygan, Michigan. The decision to shut down came after a fire started across the facility at the Tissue Depot.

The facility wanted to make sure the public is aware of the open hours.

Until September 24th, the hours will consistently be 9a.m. to 5p.m. After the 24th of September, the hours will vary until the season ends on October 20th.

For any questions call, Patrick Rogers at the Cheboygan DNR office, 231-627-9011.