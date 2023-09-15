Cheboygan Lock and Dam – Reopened

2 hours ago Alexis Baumann

The Michigan DNR reopened the Cheboygan Lock and Dam after 2 days of shutting down. The Lock and Dam is located in Cheboygan, Michigan. The decision to shut down came after a fire started across the facility at the Tissue Depot. 

The facility wanted to make sure the public is aware of the open hours.

Until September 24th, the hours will consistently be 9a.m. to 5p.m. After the 24th of September, the hours will vary until the season ends on October 20th.

For any questions call, Patrick Rogers at the Cheboygan DNR office, 231-627-9011. 

More Stories

Visit with Ishpeming Mayor Jason Chapman

2 hours ago Jessica Potila

John Denver Tribute Coming to Town

2 days ago Jessica Potila

Michigan Tech Alumni Help the University Continue to Bring In International Students

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Here are some helpful tips for talking to your child about healthy habits

2 days ago ABC 10

Fuelwood Permit

1 week ago Brendan Lane

Picket Pick up for Kids Cove Playground Enclosure

1 week ago Alexis Baumann

You may have missed

True Crime Fans get a Spooky Offer

1 hour ago Alexis Baumann

Visit with Ishpeming Mayor Jason Chapman

2 hours ago Jessica Potila

Finlandia Gallery presents “Heading West, Coming Back” exhibit.

2 hours ago Brendan Lane

Cheboygan Lock and Dam – Reopened

2 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Visit Keweenaw Makes Plans to Break a World Record for Plaidurday

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier