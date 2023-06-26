SHF accepting applications for pediatric mental health

MARQUETTE – The Superior Health Foundation is now accepting grant applications for their proactive grant-giving initiatives for the 2023-2024 period. They are specifically looking to address pediatric mental health issues in the Upper Peninsula. To apply, interested parties can visit the foundation’s website at www.superiorhealthfoundation.org and click on “Apply Here for a Grant from the SHF.”

The Superior Health Foundation, along with its funding partners, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, will be awarding over $1.3 million in grant funding to support pediatric mental health initiatives.

The Grants Committee of the Superior Health Foundation values collaborative projects that can have a collective impact. The application period will be open from June 26 to August 4.

For any questions or inquiries during the application process, individuals are encouraged to contact Laura Jarvi at SHF via email at ljarvi@superiorhealthfoundation.org.