SHF accepting applications for pediatric mental health

8 hours ago Yaqing Li

MARQUETTE – The Superior Health Foundation is now accepting grant applications for their proactive grant-giving initiatives for the 2023-2024 period. They are specifically looking to address pediatric mental health issues in the Upper Peninsula. To apply, interested parties can visit the foundation’s website at www.superiorhealthfoundation.org and click on “Apply Here for a Grant from the SHF.”

The Superior Health Foundation, along with its funding partners, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, will be awarding over $1.3 million in grant funding to support pediatric mental health initiatives.

The Grants Committee of the Superior Health Foundation values collaborative projects that can have a collective impact. The application period will be open from June 26 to August 4.

For any questions or inquiries during the application process, individuals are encouraged to contact Laura Jarvi at SHF via email at ljarvi@superiorhealthfoundation.org.

More Stories

Vet Visits With Dr. Hunt – Lymes Disease Symptoms in Pets

5 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Introducing the NEW RangeBank.com

8 hours ago Yaqing Li

GLADSTONE WELCOMES US LOG ROLLING OPEN

8 hours ago Yaqing Li

UP Land Conservancy Launches Challenge Grant Campaign

4 days ago Yaqing Li

NFL Rookie Jake Witt to participate in the ceremonial coin toss

4 days ago Yaqing Li

The Right Way: A Guide to Visiting the Keweenaw’s Montreal Falls

4 days ago Yaqing Li

You may have missed

Michigan Fire Equipment Grant Program taking applications

4 hours ago Max Labeaud

Vet Visits With Dr. Hunt – THC Gummy Dangers for Dogs

5 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Vet Visits With Dr. Hunt – Lymes Disease Symptoms in Pets

5 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Vet Visits With Dr. Hunt – Heat Stroke in Dogs

5 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Vet Visits With Dr. Hunt – Lymes Disease Prevention in Pets

5 hours ago Alexis Baumann