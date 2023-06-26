Introducing the NEW RangeBank.com

MARQUETTE – Range Bank in Marquette is excited to announce the launch of its updated website, RangeBank.com. Over the past 6 months, the bank’s team has been working on a redesign to improve the site’s navigation, modernize the design, and add additional resources to better serve their customers’ banking needs.

Existing customers can still access Range Bank’s Digital Banking site without any changes, either through the website’s homepage or the Range Bank App.

The goal of the redesign was to enhance the overall customer experience and make it easier for visitors to find what they are looking for. Range Bank considers its website to be its 10th branch, and with over 5,000 monthly visitors, they aim to provide a high level of customer service similar to their physical locations.

Range Bank views its website as a valuable resource for the community and plans to continue adding valuable information to educate visitors. You can stay updated on Range Bank’s news and updates by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @rangebank.