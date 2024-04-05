Cinnamon containing elevated lead levels sold in Michigan stores

People who like to sprinkle cinnamon on their breakfast toast may want to take a look at the container first. That is because some brands of cinnamon sold in Michigan have been found to contain elevated levels of lead.

Consumers are advised to stop using the following brands of cinnamon and throw them away immediately. These brands are:

La Fiesta Brand Ground Cinnamon .87 oz, Recall Information .

Marcum Ground Cinnamon 1.5 oz, Recall Information .



SWAD Brand Cinnamon Powder in clear 3.5 oz bags, Recall Information .

Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 2.25 oz, Recall Information .

El Chilar Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida,”

Several stores where these products might be found have been identified, including:

Dollar Tree.

Family Dollar.

Save a Lot.

Patel Brothers.

“There is no safe level of lead in the body for any person, and lead is particularly harmful to pregnant individuals,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive. “If you are concerned about your child’s exposure to lead, please talk to your health care provider about blood lead testing.”