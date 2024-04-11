Sault nurses file charges against hospital, will strike on Monday

Union nurses at MyMichigan Medical Center Sault have filed unfair labor practice charges against the hospital and will proceed with a strike scheduled to begin on Monday.

The five-day strike is in protest of unfair labor practices and in demand of a fair contract, according to Michigan Nurses Association officials.

The nurses filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board asserting that MyMichigan illegally surveilled nurses at an informational picket held outside the hospital in March and refused to pay nurses for shifts when they failed to punch into a timeclock or attended required staff meetings during their time off.

They also charge that MyMichigan interfered with protected union activity by serving the union president with a subpoena in 2023 to gain access to her personal phone and all correspondence between her and federal investigators.

A bargaining session held yesterday failed to result in an agreement between the nurses and hospital administrators.

Another bargaining session is scheduled for April 18.

The strike will begin Monday, April 14 at 6:45 a.m.