GLADSTONE WELCOMES US LOG ROLLING OPEN

GLADSTONE – Gladstone’s Annual 4th of July Festival will once again feature the US Log Rolling Open, now in its 7th year. The event, with a prize purse of $7,200, will take place in Van Cleve Park on July 4th.

Professional log rollers, both men and women, will compete starting at 11:00 am EST. This year, the festival will also introduce the Boom Running competition, which will follow the Log Rolling contests.

Reigning World Champions Livi Pappadopoulos and Anthony Polentini will defend their titles. Polentini, a three-time log rolling World Champion and Boom Running World Champion, will face other decorated athletes such as Shana Verstegen, Jenny Atkinson, Meredith Ingbretson, Ellie Davenport, Connor Birdsong, and Tanner Hallett. Keep an eye on the up-and-coming talent eager to challenge the established champions.

Notably, nine-time Log Rolling World Champion Dan McDonough, originally from Escanaba, MI, will come out of retirement in an attempt to reclaim his title. McDonough has been a significant figure in the history of Log Rolling in Northern Michigan.

Gladstone has produced several renowned log rollers, including World Champions such as Billy Gerard in 1926, Fred Sayklly in 1981, and Don Jacobs, a seven-time senior men’s World Champion. The River Kids, Lee Le Captain, Fred Sayklly, and Missy Sayklly, have also earned numerous trick and fancy accolades.

Gladstone has a legacy of hosting log rolling events, including the 1999 Log Rolling World Championships. The US Log Rolling Open adds to that rich history.

For more information about the 2023 US Log Rolling Open, please contact Katie Burke at katie@kricklogrolling.com or 608-769-3583.