Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of New Scam

1 day ago Joni Anderson

MARQUETTE, MI – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam. The scammers are using the Sheriff’s Office phone number to pose as staff members.

One scam has the caller telling the victim that their computer has been hacked and money must be sent to fix it.

Another scam has the caller posing as a now retired Sergeant telling the victim there’s a warrant out for their arrest.

Always use extreme caution when paying over the phone, especially if you receive a call asking for money.

The FCC has multiple resources to help identify scam calls and scammers techniques. See the list below.

