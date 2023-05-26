Body of Missing Hancock Woman Found

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

The search efforts for a missing Hancock woman have concluded. Hancock police have identified the deceased as 23 year old Hancock resident, Mary Ylitalo. She was first reported missing on Tuesday. Hancock Police have notified the next of kin, and ask that the community respect the family’s privacy at this time. The Ylitalo family and the Hancock police department extend gratitude to the first responders who aided in the search efforts. Hancock police were assisted by Superior Search and Rescue, the Houghton County Sheriff Office, Michigan State Police k-9 units, Michigan DNR, Houghton City Police and the Hancock Fire Department.

