Chocolay Township barn fire: total loss despite swift response
A barn that caught fire in Chocolay Township is considered a total loss by officials. Last night local fire departments were dispatched to 741 Mangum Road at 2:30 am for a barn fire. According the Chocolay Township Fire Department the structure was engulfed fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Officials says that no was injured in the blaze. Adding that the entire structure is considered a total loss. The Chocolay Township fire department was assisted by the Marquette City Fire Department, Sands Township Fire Department, West Branch Township Fire Department, and Skandia Township Fire Department.