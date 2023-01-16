Dr. Bob Lorinser Announces 2024 Bid for U.S. Congress

2 days ago Joni Anderson

MARQUETTE, MI – After losing to incumbent Jack Bergman in last year’s midterm election, Marquette resident Dr. Bob Lorinser announced in a press release this morning that he will once again make a bid for U.S Congress.

Dr. Lorinser has served as a family physician in Marquette for over 20 years and is the  Marquette County Health Department medical director. He has lived in Marquette since 1989.

In his Monday morning press release Dr. Lorinser said his team is eager to mobilize a more–active grassroots movement, and that his campaign will again focus on issues, not personal attacks or dishonest political mudslinging.

In the same press release Dr. Lorinser said “For the benefit of everyone in northern Michigan and the U.P., we must put the needs of our country before party. To help lower costs and reduce economic burdens for all Americans, we must be the change”

For more information on Dr. Bob Lorinser’s campaign Click Here

