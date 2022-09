Residents living in the area of the 1200 block, 1300 block, and 1400 block of Stephenson Avenue with expanded area including 900 thru 1100 blocks of Stephenson Avenue, 1702 9th Avenue North, and 913, 915, 917, 919 Sheridan, please be advised of a boil water advisory.

