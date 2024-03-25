Triumphant Hematites: Ishpeming celebrates girls’ basketball team’s state championship victory

4 hours ago Selena Potila

On Saturday, the Hematites were honored in downtown Ishpeming with an escort from the police and fire department. Enthusiastic fans lined the streets, applauding the girls’ basketball team for their 73 to 54 victory over Kingston, which secured their MHSAA Division 4 state championship.

Click on the link below for a report by Correspondent Shane Barry.

 

