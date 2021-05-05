The need to wander seems to be in our DNA. But people with disorders like Alzheimer’s, dementia, or autism might need help finding their way home.

Here in Marquette County, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program can help.

Family can enroll their loved ones in the Life Tracker program through RSVP. No one is turned down.

She said at any given time there are about 20 Marquette County residents fitted with devices. An RSVP volunteer will fit the device and if there is an issue with the tracker they will fix it.

The Life–Tracker frequency allows aerial and ground search teams to locate the missing person without wasting time searching in the wrong direction.

For more information visit LIFETRACKERS: https://projectlifesaver.org/

https://www.co.marquette.mi.us/departments/aging_services/index.php#.YJMCJLVKiUk

Project Life Tracker is a Triad program –providing wristbands with a transmitter to families to aid in the safe return of an individual who may wander.

10 Volunteers are trained to change batteries and maintain units

In Marquette County this project was developed through a

partnership between these groups:

Alzheimer Association

RSVP of Marquette County

Marquette County Sheriff’s Department

TRIAD of Marquette County

​Hiawatha Amateur Radio Association