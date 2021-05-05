Lac Vieux Desert Tribe To Launch Internet Casino Gaming Platform

The state will allow an Upper Peninsula tribe to provide online sports gambling.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board approved a Lac Vieux Desert request to launch internet casino gaming yesterday.

“The benefit is obviously going to be more revenue coming into the tribal government and them doing whatever they want to do with it. It will also be more revenue for local government. The local government and the tribe share some of the profits,” Richard Kalm, Executive Director of the Michigan Gaming Control board said. “So it is going to be a revenue driver quite more than sports betting. The benefit of that is that the tribal government will make more money as a tribal entity and can do more things for their tribe.”

The tribe will use PointsBet as their platform for the service.

There are currently 13 operators using internet casino gaming in the state.