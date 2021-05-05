A new gardening program is coming to KI Sawyer.

“Let’s grow KI” is hosting a 12 week gardening program for people between the ages of 18 and 29 and that receive SNAP food assistance benefits.

“Participants are going to learn how to grow, prepare and preserve their food through 12 hands-on workshops. They will be planning their gardening with harvesting and sanitation with MSU extensions,” Jordan Russell, Program Director of Let’s Grow KI said. “There is gardening basics and food preservation with Transition Marquette, seed saving with Queen City Seed Library, food preparation and knife skills from Taste The Local Difference, cooking basics with the head chef from NMU and a workshop on making your own baby food and hiding vegetables from picky eaters.”

Participants will be given soil, containers, tools and instructions to grow and prepare food at their own homes.

You can visit the link below to sign up or call 906-346-2666.

Home – Grow & Lead: Community and Youth Development (glcyd.org)

(1) Let’s Grow KI | Facebook